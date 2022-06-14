QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

QCR has a dividend payout ratio of 3.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect QCR to earn $7.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

Shares of QCR stock opened at $51.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.96. The company has a market cap of $910.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.02.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. QCR had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that QCR will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in QCR by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

