QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.
QCR has a dividend payout ratio of 3.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect QCR to earn $7.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.
Shares of QCR stock opened at $51.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.96. The company has a market cap of $910.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.02.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in QCR by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.
