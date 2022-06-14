Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

LON:QFI opened at GBX 1.84 ($0.02) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22, a current ratio of 22.98 and a quick ratio of 22.09. Quadrise Fuels International has a 12 month low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 5 ($0.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £25.86 million and a PE ratio of -6.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.03.

Get Quadrise Fuels International alerts:

Quadrise Fuels International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation plants, industrial and upstream oil applications, and marine diesel engines in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Fuels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise Fuels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.