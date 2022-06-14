Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
LON:QFI opened at GBX 1.84 ($0.02) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22, a current ratio of 22.98 and a quick ratio of 22.09. Quadrise Fuels International has a 12 month low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 5 ($0.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £25.86 million and a PE ratio of -6.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.03.
Quadrise Fuels International Company Profile (Get Rating)
