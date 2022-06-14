QUALCOMM Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for QUALCOMM in a report issued on Sunday, June 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the wireless technology company will earn $2.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.65. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM’s current full-year earnings is $11.12 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.31 EPS.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.

QCOM has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $128.66 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.67 and a 200 day moving average of $159.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.