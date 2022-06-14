QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Hits New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 109165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Specifically, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $1,717,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $566,991.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 475,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,830,485.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,166,866 shares of company stock valued at $16,352,365 in the last 90 days. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

The company has a current ratio of 48.57, a quick ratio of 48.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 7.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

