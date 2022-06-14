Queensland Pacific Metals Limited (ASX:QPM) Insider John Abbott Acquires 200,000 Shares

Queensland Pacific Metals Limited (ASX:QPM – Get Rating) insider John Abbott acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$25,000.00 ($17,361.11).
The company has a current ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 21.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Queensland Pacific Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
