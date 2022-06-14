Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Down 28.9% in May

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the May 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:QH opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. Quhuo has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $4.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72.

Get Quhuo alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Quhuo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Quhuo by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Quhuo by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Quhuo by 149.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quhuo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quhuo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.