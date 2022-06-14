QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of QuickLogic to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
NASDAQ QUIK opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $85.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37.
In other QuickLogic news, Director Russell Christine sold 4,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $34,927.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $7.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 9,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $44,406.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,914 shares of company stock valued at $80,551. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QuickLogic by 0.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 724,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 2.1% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.
QuickLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)
QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.
