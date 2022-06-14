Quixant (LON:QXT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $149.80

Quixant Plc (LON:QXT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 149.80 ($1.82) and traded as high as GBX 160 ($1.94). Quixant shares last traded at GBX 150 ($1.82), with a volume of 47,477 shares.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Quixant from GBX 240 ($2.91) to GBX 250 ($3.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
The stock has a market capitalization of £99.68 million and a PE ratio of 34.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 149.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 152.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.
About Quixant (LON:QXT)
Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the casino gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays and control solutions into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming cabinets, button decks, and accessories.
