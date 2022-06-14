Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
QUMU stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.66. Qumu has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69.
Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 million. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 118.73% and a negative net margin of 71.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qumu will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUMU. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Qumu by 341.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 171,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Qumu in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Qumu in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Qumu by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 33,722 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Qumu in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 38.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Qumu Company Profile (Get Rating)
Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.
