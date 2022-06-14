Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.11

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

