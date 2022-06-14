Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $4.11

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $3.95. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 70 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

