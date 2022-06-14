RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.58

Shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.58 and traded as low as $10.80. RADCOM shares last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 14,163 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $159.72 million, a P/E ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 1.13.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)
RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.
