Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the May 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Randolph Bancorp during the first quarter worth $469,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Randolph Bancorp during the first quarter worth $2,812,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. 44.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNDB. Compass Point upgraded Randolph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Randolph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Randolph Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.18. 13,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,561. Randolph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $135.61 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.11). Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 11.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Randolph Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

