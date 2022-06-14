Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Trading Down 5.9%

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.90 and last traded at $30.50. 43,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,508,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Range Resources to $45.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.28.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $986.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $2,776,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 753,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,619,360.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,669,875. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

