Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.07.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RPD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,336.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,758 shares of company stock worth $5,634,040. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 89.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 37.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 stock opened at $64.31 on Tuesday. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $62.38 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.67.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

