Raymond James Cuts Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $40.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BRZE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Braze to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Braze stock opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.70.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $187,382.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,678,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $1,087,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $6,173,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

