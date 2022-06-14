RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP) Short Interest Update

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,990,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,071.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $1,135,521.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,261.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLLP. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $36,677,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $30,864,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $24,332,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $19,944,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $16,422,000.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.41. The stock had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,471. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $126.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.22.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

