RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Price Target Raised to $23.00

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $16.50 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RCM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on RCM Technologies from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of RCMT stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $22.58. 107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $228.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.01. RCM Technologies has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $28.82.

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.67%. The business had revenue of $81.96 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RCM Technologies will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 30,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $615,500.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,511,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,317,540.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $66,032.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 646,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,576,467.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,745. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in RCM Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 447,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 120,168 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,832,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in RCM Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

