Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Reading International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:RDI opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.30 million, a PE ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.49. Reading International has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

