Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Trading Down 4%

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $11.77. Approximately 8,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,125,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.05.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Ready Capital by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 115,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth $1,763,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth $635,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.
Ready Capital Company Profile (NYSE:RC)
Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.
