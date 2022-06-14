Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Real Goods Solar shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 657,600 shares.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Real Goods Solar Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RGSE)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Real Goods Solar (RGSE)
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Real Goods Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Goods Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.