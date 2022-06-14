RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNWK opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73. RealNetworks has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.74.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell bought 113,830 shares of RealNetworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $69,436.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,502,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,697.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 128,496 shares of RealNetworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $80,952.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,388,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,039.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 266,067 shares of company stock valued at $164,633 over the last three months. Company insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in RealNetworks by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,548,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 230,130 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in RealNetworks by 332.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 151,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 116,055 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in RealNetworks by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 152,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RealNetworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RealNetworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

