Realty Income (NYSE:O) Hits New 1-Year Low at $62.33

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $62.33 and last traded at $62.55, with a volume of 34315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.21.

Several research firms recently weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.57. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 290.20%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

