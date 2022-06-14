Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Microsoft (MSFT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) recently:

6/13/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $325.00 to $320.00.

6/10/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $363.00 to $335.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Microsoft was given a new $320.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/3/2022 – Microsoft was given a new $320.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/3/2022 – Microsoft was given a new $400.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/3/2022 – Microsoft was given a new $363.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/2/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $320.00.

5/23/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $400.00 to $325.00.

5/19/2022 – Microsoft was given a new $380.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/3/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Fundamental Research from $299.93 to $298.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Microsoft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

4/27/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $375.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $330.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $370.00 to $330.00. They now have an “inline” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $380.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $390.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Microsoft was given a new $320.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/27/2022 – Microsoft was given a new $365.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/27/2022 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $355.00 to $364.00.

4/27/2022 – Microsoft was given a new $363.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/26/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $345.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Microsoft was given a new $400.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/19/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $386.00 to $355.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $242.26 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.53 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 126,551 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,562,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

