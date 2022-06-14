Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sun Life Financial (SLF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sun Life Financial (NYSE: SLF):

6/9/2022 – Sun Life Financial is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$72.00.

6/1/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00.

6/1/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$68.00.

5/16/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$77.00 to C$73.00.

5/15/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$75.50 to C$67.00.

5/13/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$75.00.

5/13/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$71.00 to C$67.00.

5/12/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00.

5/12/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$76.00 to C$72.00.

5/2/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$71.00.

4/20/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00.

SLF stock opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average is $53.41. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $46.23 and a one year high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.537 per share. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.68%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,763,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 24.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 22.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,893,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,425,000 after purchasing an additional 349,245 shares during the period. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

