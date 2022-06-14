Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aptiv (APTV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) in the last few weeks:

6/8/2022 – Aptiv was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/1/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $150.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/30/2022 – Aptiv was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/17/2022 – Aptiv was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/9/2022 – Aptiv was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/9/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $137.00.

5/6/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $150.00 to $144.00.

5/6/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $215.00 to $158.00.

5/6/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $148.00.

4/21/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $158.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Aptiv was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $177.00.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.77. The stock had a trading volume of 22,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,265. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 79.64, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.94. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $88.15 and a twelve month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,535 shares of company stock worth $1,593,091 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Aptiv by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,536,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,960,000 after acquiring an additional 509,124 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 69.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 393,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after purchasing an additional 161,529 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 334.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 233,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,896,000 after purchasing an additional 179,383 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Aptiv by 54.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $2,873,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

