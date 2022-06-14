Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cigna (CI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cigna (NYSE: CI):

6/9/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $236.00 to $284.00.

6/7/2022 – Cigna had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $258.00 to $301.00. They now have a “mkt perform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $283.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Cigna was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $265.00.

5/26/2022 – Cigna is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $275.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Cigna was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $304.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $248.00.

5/10/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $275.00 to $300.00.

5/9/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $300.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Cigna was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $329.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $242.00.

5/9/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $290.00 to $310.00.

5/9/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $272.00.

5/9/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $266.00 to $291.00.

5/9/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $278.00 to $306.00.

5/9/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $320.00.

4/20/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $265.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

CI opened at $242.23 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $273.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,402,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

