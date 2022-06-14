Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for freenet (FNTN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for freenet (FRA: FNTN):

6/9/2022 – freenet was given a new €27.50 ($28.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/26/2022 – freenet was given a new €30.00 ($31.25) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/25/2022 – freenet was given a new €28.00 ($29.17) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/24/2022 – freenet was given a new €29.80 ($31.04) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/23/2022 – freenet was given a new €26.00 ($27.08) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

5/17/2022 – freenet was given a new €28.00 ($29.17) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

5/16/2022 – freenet was given a new €27.50 ($28.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/16/2022 – freenet was given a new €23.00 ($23.96) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/13/2022 – freenet was given a new €19.00 ($19.79) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/13/2022 – freenet was given a new €29.00 ($30.21) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

5/13/2022 – freenet was given a new €21.40 ($22.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/12/2022 – freenet was given a new €29.80 ($31.04) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/10/2022 – freenet was given a new €30.00 ($31.25) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/9/2022 – freenet was given a new €28.00 ($29.17) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Ib.

5/6/2022 – freenet was given a new €21.40 ($22.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/29/2022 – freenet was given a new €29.80 ($31.04) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/25/2022 – freenet was given a new €27.50 ($28.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/25/2022 – freenet was given a new €23.00 ($23.96) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/19/2022 – freenet was given a new €19.00 ($19.79) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Shares of FRA:FNTN traded down €0.22 ($0.23) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €23.45 ($24.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,541 shares. freenet AG has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.35) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($34.29). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €24.66 and a 200-day moving average of €24.01.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

