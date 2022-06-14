Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Autodesk (ADSK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) in the last few weeks:

6/2/2022 – Autodesk was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/31/2022 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $210.00 to $185.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $216.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $260.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $298.00 to $242.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $258.00 to $245.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Autodesk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $264.00 to $258.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $255.00 to $260.00.

5/25/2022 – Autodesk was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/23/2022 – Autodesk had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Autodesk was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $275.00.

5/23/2022 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $295.00 to $255.00.

5/20/2022 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $286.00 to $264.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $285.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $275.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $440.00 to $335.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Autodesk was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/9/2022 – Autodesk was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/5/2022 – Autodesk was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

4/27/2022 – Autodesk was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/19/2022 – Autodesk was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Autodesk stock opened at $173.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.68 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.34. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.16 and a 52 week high of $344.39.

Get Autodesk Inc alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,078,554 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.