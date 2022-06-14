Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nordstrom (JWN)

Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/26/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $17.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to $21.00.

5/25/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $26.00 to $21.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $30.00 to $24.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $26.00.

5/25/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $30.00 to $24.00.

5/25/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $32.00.

5/16/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $22.00.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.25.

Get Nordstrom Inc alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 33.93%.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $322,658.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Nordstrom by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.