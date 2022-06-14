Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Donaldson (DCI)

Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/12/2022 – Donaldson was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/4/2022 – Donaldson was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/2/2022 – Donaldson had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Donaldson had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Donaldson was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/28/2022 – Donaldson was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/19/2022 – Donaldson was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Donaldson stock opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.80.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 27,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

