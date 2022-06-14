Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for LiveRamp (RAMP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP) in the last few weeks:
- 5/26/2022 – LiveRamp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/25/2022 – LiveRamp had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $90.00 to $50.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 5/25/2022 – LiveRamp had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $67.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/25/2022 – LiveRamp had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $30.00.
- 5/25/2022 – LiveRamp had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $90.00 to $50.00.
Shares of NYSE:RAMP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.93. 14,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,031. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.88 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.32 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.54.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.34 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in LiveRamp by 1,000.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries.
