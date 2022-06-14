Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE: BNS) recently:

6/8/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia was downgraded by analysts at Fundamental Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$84.50 price target on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$90.00 to C$91.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$94.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$86.00 to C$88.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$88.00 to C$90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$89.00 to C$92.00.

5/26/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$88.00 to C$91.00.

5/26/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$95.00 to C$97.00.

5/20/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia was given a new C$88.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “hold” rating and a C$88.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$94.00 to C$86.00.

5/11/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$96.00 to C$84.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

BNS stock traded down C$0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$80.48. The company had a trading volume of 736,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,967. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$83.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$88.06. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$75.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$95.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7799991 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 4th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

