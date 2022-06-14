Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BHP Group (BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE: BHP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/7/2022 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/2/2022 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/1/2022 – BHP Group is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – BHP Group is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from GBX 3,200 ($38.84) to GBX 3,000 ($36.41).

5/31/2022 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,400 ($29.13) to GBX 2,250 ($27.31).

5/25/2022 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/25/2022 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,700 ($32.77) to GBX 2,400 ($29.13).

5/12/2022 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,500 ($30.34) to GBX 2,400 ($29.13).

5/4/2022 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/21/2022 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

BHP Group stock opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,919 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

