Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for EOG Resources (EOG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG):

6/7/2022 – EOG Resources was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/31/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $172.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $136.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $143.00 to $149.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – EOG Resources was upgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $155.00.

5/18/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $164.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – EOG Resources was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

5/9/2022 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/25/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $135.00 to $147.00.

4/25/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $135.00 to $147.00.

4/22/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $152.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $178.00.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $132.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.63. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $147.99. The firm has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.66.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,745 shares of company stock worth $1,899,262. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $80,290,000 after acquiring an additional 485,689 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $1,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

