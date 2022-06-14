Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) Shares Gap Down to $15.27

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 15.27, but opened at 12.66. Redbox Entertainment shares last traded at 12.25, with a volume of 172,339 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on RDBX. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research cut shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley lowered shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Redbox Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 9.57.

Get Redbox Entertainment alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is 5.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000.

Redbox Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDBX)

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Redbox Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbox Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.