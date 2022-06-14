Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $385.17

Shares of Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 385.17 ($4.67) and traded as low as GBX 356.50 ($4.33). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 358.50 ($4.35), with a volume of 619,486 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 556 ($6.75) price target on shares of Redde Northgate in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Redde Northgate alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 385.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 400.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of £868.85 million and a PE ratio of 9.01.

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. It also sells used vehicles. In addition, the company provides vehicle repair and maintenance; accident and incident management; vehicle disposal and other ancillary; fleet management and telematics; and legal and other mobility services, as well as offers insurance products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Redde Northgate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redde Northgate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.