Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $385.17

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2022

Shares of Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDDGet Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 385.17 ($4.67) and traded as low as GBX 356.50 ($4.33). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 358.50 ($4.35), with a volume of 619,486 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 556 ($6.75) price target on shares of Redde Northgate in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 385.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 400.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of £868.85 million and a PE ratio of 9.01.

Redde Northgate Company Profile (LON:REDD)

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. It also sells used vehicles. In addition, the company provides vehicle repair and maintenance; accident and incident management; vehicle disposal and other ancillary; fleet management and telematics; and legal and other mobility services, as well as offers insurance products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Redde Northgate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redde Northgate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.