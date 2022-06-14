Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.79.

A number of research firms have commented on RWT. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Redwood Trust to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $903.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Redwood Trust will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.25%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 705,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,129,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after acquiring an additional 308,880 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust (Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.