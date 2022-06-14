Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) (LON:RGM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.90

Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) (LON:RGM – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.94 ($0.01). Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), with a volume of 4,251,621 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.75. The stock has a market cap of £1.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.90.
About Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) (LON:RGM)
