Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Short Interest Update

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the May 15th total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RGLS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,656,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,750,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,553 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 81,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGLS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.25. 216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,409. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27. The company has a current ratio of 12.32, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.05.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

