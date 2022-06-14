Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th.

RGLS opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a current ratio of 12.32.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 64,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 81,551 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

