Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.14

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.14 and last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 301239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RLMD shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $512.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22.

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.19). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

