Relx (NYSE:RELX) Shares Gap Down to $26.03

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.03, but opened at $25.43. Relx shares last traded at $25.34, with a volume of 10,404 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RELX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.56) to GBX 2,650 ($32.16) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.38) to GBX 2,730 ($33.14) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,690.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 209.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,068,000 after purchasing an additional 937,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Relx by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,795,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,333,000 after purchasing an additional 566,815 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Relx by 36.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after purchasing an additional 370,016 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Relx by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 325,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Relx during the first quarter worth $9,836,000. 13.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relx Company Profile (NYSE:RELX)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

