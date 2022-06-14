Relx (NYSE:RELX) Shares Gap Down to $26.03

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.03, but opened at $25.43. Relx shares last traded at $25.34, with a volume of 10,404 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RELX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.56) to GBX 2,650 ($32.16) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.38) to GBX 2,730 ($33.14) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,690.00.
The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.23.
Relx Company Profile (NYSE:RELX)
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
