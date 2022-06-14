Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.85

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.85 and last traded at $16.91, with a volume of 40614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REMYY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €180.00 ($187.50) to €200.00 ($208.33) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €167.00 ($173.96) to €162.00 ($168.75) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €274.00 ($285.42) to €290.00 ($302.08) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.29.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

