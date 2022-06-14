ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Trading Down 6.9%

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $6.24. Approximately 46,775 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 626,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.