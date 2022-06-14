Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $426.20

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 426.20 ($5.17) and last traded at GBX 464.70 ($5.64), with a volume of 2061665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 472.40 ($5.73).
A number of analysts have recently commented on RTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.68) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($7.77) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 629.44 ($7.64).
The firm has a market cap of £8.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 515.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 526.36.
About Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.
