Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.15 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Repligen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 8th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger expects that the biotechnology company will earn $4.15 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Repligen’s FY2025 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Get Repligen alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.50.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $140.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.07 and a 200-day moving average of $191.67. Repligen has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $327.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth about $3,681,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 144,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,239,000 after buying an additional 11,992 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.