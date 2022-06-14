Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 14th (AAL, AAPL, ACN, ADBE, AGFMF, AMBP, AMLX, ANET, APA, ASGN)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, June 14th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $17.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $175.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $378.00 to $340.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $480.00 to $390.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $535.00 to $450.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $600.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $455.00 to $425.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$7.75.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $12.00 to $10.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $114.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $62.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $110.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $13.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £101 ($122.59) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $45.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. from $109.00 to $103.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc from $109.00 to $103.00.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$2.35 to C$55.00.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €105.00 ($109.38) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $42.00.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $60.00 to $47.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $60.00 to $37.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc from $72.00 to $60.00.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $65.00 to $40.00.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $75.00 to $52.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $42.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price trimmed by HSBC Holdings plc from $18.20 to $7.70. The firm currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $138.00 to $133.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $37.00.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $54.00.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $132.00 to $142.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $41.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $22.50 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $67.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $40.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $38.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €57.00 ($59.38) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target lowered by MKM Partners from $165.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $162.00 to $134.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $73.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $149.00 to $168.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $137.00 to $125.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $180.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €94.00 ($97.92) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $131.00 to $153.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $7.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $150.00 to $130.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. from $150.00 to $130.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $4.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $4.00 to $2.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities from $6.00 to $4.00.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $36.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $25.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $109.00 to $100.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €675.00 ($703.13) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €110.00 ($114.58) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $38.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $117.00 to $129.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price lowered by Societe Generale from $330.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from $140.00 to $132.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) had its price target trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $75.00 to $50.00.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $255.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $41.00.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $25.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $42.00 to $38.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $33.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $81.00 to $72.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $30.00.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $60.00 to $33.00.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. from $60.00 to $33.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $86.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target cut by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $126.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $72.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $80.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $84.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $32.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $485.00 to $400.00.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $127.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $302.00 to $339.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $16.50 to $23.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $5.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $55.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $116.00 to $93.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $110.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $80.00.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €108.00 ($112.50) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $25.00 to $23.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $136.00 to $166.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $40.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.64) to GBX 270 ($3.28). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $167.00 to $147.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $28.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

