Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 14th (BDRBF, CLR, CTSDF, DCBO, GSV, MAGTF, MGDPF, NKRKY, OLA, PRTC)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, June 14th:

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$56.00.

Get Bombardier Inc alerts:

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$2.65 to C$65.00.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $64.00 to $78.00.

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$7.00.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$63.50 to C$54.00.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets to C$0.65.

Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$25.00.

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €140.00 ($145.83) to €110.00 ($114.58). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) had its target price increased by Cormark to C$7.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $37.00.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €68.00 ($70.83) to €64.00 ($66.67). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.