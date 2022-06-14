Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 14th (BDRBF, CLR, CTSDF, DCBO, GSV, MAGTF, MGDPF, NKRKY, OLA, PRTC)

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, June 14th:

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$56.00.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$2.65 to C$65.00.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $64.00 to $78.00.

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$7.00.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$63.50 to C$54.00.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets to C$0.65.

Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$25.00.

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €140.00 ($145.83) to €110.00 ($114.58). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) had its target price increased by Cormark to C$7.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $37.00.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €68.00 ($70.83) to €64.00 ($66.67). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.