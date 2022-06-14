Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for AltaGas (ALA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AltaGas (TSE: ALA) in the last few weeks:

5/30/2022 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00.

5/27/2022 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$34.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$32.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$34.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$35.00 to C$36.00.

4/29/2022 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$31.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – AltaGas was given a new C$32.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$31.00 to C$34.00.

4/19/2022 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$33.00.

Shares of TSE:ALA traded down C$0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$28.02. The stock had a trading volume of 332,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,461. AltaGas Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$24.16 and a 12-month high of C$31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.96.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.9769717 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 114.14%.

In other AltaGas news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total transaction of C$605,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at C$348,418.95. Also, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$2,436,286.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$771,826.52. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,779,949.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

